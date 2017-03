’Femi Asu United Bank for Africa Plc posted a 32 per cent increase in its profit before tax for the 2016 financial year, its audited 2016 full-year results showed. The pan-African financial services group, with presence in 19 African countries, said its pre-tax profit was N91bn, up from N68bn in 2015. In a statement on […]

