Goddy Egene United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc on Monday reported gross earnings of N333.9 billion and profit before tax(PBT) of N78.3 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The gross earnings showed a growth of 26 per cent above the N265.5 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2016, while the PBT […]

October 16, 2017

