UBTH resident doctors join nationwide strike

Alexander Okere, Benin Resident doctors at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo State, have begun an indefinite strike over alleged failure the Federal Government to meet their demands bothering on welfare. The doctors said that their services would remain withdrawn until the demands, including their immediate enrolment in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information […]
Added September 04, 2017
from The Punch News

