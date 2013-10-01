UBTH resident doctors join nationwide strike

Alexander Okere, Benin Resident doctors at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo State, have begun an indefinite strike over alleged failure the Federal Government to meet their demands bothering on welfare. The doctors said that their services would remain withdrawn until the demands, including their immediate enrolment in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 04, 2017

from The Punch News

