20

views
Unfave

UCL: Real Madrid eliminate Atletico Madrid to reach Final

Defending champions Real Madrid held off a spirited Atletico Madrid to set up a meeting with Juventus in next month’s UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff. Atletico, who were beaten 3-0 in the first leg at the Bernabeu courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick stormed into an early 2-0 lead on the night through Saul Niguez‘s header […] The post UCL: Real Madrid eliminate Atletico Madrid to reach Final appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added May 11, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. UCL: Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed Atletico Madrid in Semi-Finals
    added May 02, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid banned from signing new players for two years, fined £278k and £696k respectively
    added September 09, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid starting line-ups
    added May 02, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. CHAN: Mali beat Ivory Coast to reach final
    added February 04, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Real Madrid defeat Atletico Madrid to WIN UEFA Champions League
    added May 28, 2016 from Bella Naija