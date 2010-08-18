15

views
Unfave

Ugandan pastor who sets thousands of Holy Bibles ablaze for misleading his members, has been sued

Recall in April, we reported the news of Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of House of Prayer Ministries in Uganda, who allegedly burnt thousands of holy bible in his claims that they were misleading his members. See photos here Now a lawsuit has been filed against him in Nabweru court for violating Christian’s freedom of worship by burning several versions of the Holy Bible. In the lawsuit, some
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added July 07, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Photos: Ugandan pastor sets thousands of Holy Bibles ablaze, says the bible is misleading
    added April 22, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. "My entity is bigger" Eniola Badmus replies twitter user who accused her of 'famzing' Bobriskky
    added January 18, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Assault Rifles, Ammunition Headed For Jos Intercepted-(AP)
    added August 18, 2010 from Sahara Reporters
  4. Kalashnikovs, ammunition intercepted en route to area known for religious violence
    added August 18, 2010 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  5. Assault rifles, ammunition intercepted
    added August 18, 2010 from Yahoo Nigerian News