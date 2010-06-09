Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has announced a former Minister of Information, Chief Nnia Nwodo, as the choice of the state for the position of the President-General of the apex socio-political body of the Igbo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo. The position has been zoned to Enugu State in the forthcoming elections into Ohanaeze’s […] The post Ugwuanyi backs Nwodo for Ohanaeze presidency appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

