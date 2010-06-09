21

views
Unfave

Ugwuanyi backs Nwodo for Ohanaeze presidency

Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has announced a former Minister of Information, Chief Nnia Nwodo, as the choice of the state for the position of the President-General of the apex socio-political body of the Igbo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo. The position has been zoned to Enugu State in the forthcoming elections into Ohanaeze’s […] The post Ugwuanyi backs Nwodo for Ohanaeze presidency appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 01, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Ugwuanyi backs Nwodo for Ohanaeze presidency
    added January 01, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Ex minister, Nwodo, gets Enugu’s endorsement for Ohanaeze President
    added January 01, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Enugu PDP, monarchs back Nwodo for PDP chair
    added June 09, 2010 from Vanguard News
  4. Washington Post backs Clinton for president
    added October 13, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Africa backs Sheikh Salman for FIFA presidency
    added February 05, 2016 from The Punch News