Uhuru Kenyatta: from millionaire playboy to Kenyan president

Uhuru Kenyatta, who hopes to win a second and final term in Tuesday’s elections, is the son of Kenya’s founding president and a man who epitomises the country’s elite. The 55-year-old US-educated multi-millionaire, whose family owns an array of businesses, properties and land, followed in his father’s footsteps when he defeated his rival Raila Odinga […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 08, 2017
from The Punch News

