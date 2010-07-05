13

UITH resident doctors begin five-day warning strike

The Association of Resident Doctors, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital Chapter, on Wednesday commenced a five-day warning strike over alleged slash in their salaries. Addressing journalists after a peaceful rally at the hospital, the ARD President, Dr Ige Kolawole, said that they were forced to embark on the strike following the continued deduction of their […]
