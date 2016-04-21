Police has launched a manhunt for an extremely violent knifeman Ralston Dodd, who was released in error 9 months into his 9-year term. 25-year-old Ralston was jailed in November 2016 after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent. The police had to start an extensive manhunt before arresting him the first time and a second […] The post UK Police in search of extremely dangerous prisoner released in error appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 05, 2017

from Bella Naija

