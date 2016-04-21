7

views
Unfave

UK Police in search of extremely dangerous prisoner released in error

Police has launched a manhunt for an extremely violent knifeman Ralston Dodd, who was released in error 9 months into his 9-year term. 25-year-old Ralston was jailed in November 2016 after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent. The police had to start an extensive manhunt before arresting him the first time and a second […] The post UK Police in search of extremely dangerous prisoner released in error appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 05, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. UK Police in search of extremely dangerous prisoner released in error
    added July 05, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Lagos Police in search of man who stabbed twin brothers after their younger sister refused his advances
    added April 21, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Man rapes seven-year-old in search of missing voucher
    added July 27, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Abduction: IGP deploys helicopters in search of Anisulowo
    added May 01, 2016 from Tribune News
  5. Unknown Armed Men Invade Benue in Search of Weapons
    added April 24, 2017 from This Day News