18

views
Unfave

Umo Anwana: How far Would You Go to Exceed Your Customers’ Expectations?

Have you noticed that exceeding your customers’ expectations does not necessarily make them more loyal to your brand than they would have been if you simply met their expectations? For instance: you are a lawyer with a very busy schedule (work hours are 9am- 7:30pm, Saturdays inclusive). You really need a lovely yellow dress to […] The post Umo Anwana: How far Would You Go to Exceed Your Customers’ Expectations? appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 16, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Umo Anwana: How far Would You Go to Exceed Your Customers’ Expectations?
    added October 16, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Ladies, how far would you go to protect a man that will probably cheat on you?
    added September 18, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Dencia Explains How Far She Will Go To Remain Super Private About Her Personal Life
    added April 06, 2016 from Woman.ng
  4. BN Hot Topic: How Far Would You Go To Keep Your Man?
    added May 17, 2012 from Bella Naija
  5. “Are You Going To Let Your Light Shine Or Hide It Under A Bushel?” – Sola Allyson Has A Strong Message For People Calling Her Worldly For Collaborating With Adekunle Gold
    added May 11, 2017 from Woman.ng