login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Five killed in Boko Haram mine blast, ambush
Arsonists set family house ablaze, kill 3 in Rivers
Niger gov disowns 2019 re-election campaigners
Ronaldo heads Portugal past Russia at Confederations Cup
Indonesian firm to build refinery in Akwa Ibom
Trending Nigerian News
‘I will renounce my Nigerian nationality if …’
Global stock markets slide on oil price slump
Lovers drown as car rolls into river during sex
Nigerian coach, Kelechi Emeteole, is dead - Premium Times
Don’t give Igbo Biafra, Dahiru Bauchi tells FG
25
views
UN says 9 countries to account for half of world population growth by 2050
Added June 21, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Nigeria, others to account for half of world population growth by 2050 – UN
added June 21, 2017 from
The Punch News
UN says 9 countries to account for half of world population growth by 2050
added June 21, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Nigeria, others account for 60% of world’s TB cases – WHO
added October 14, 2016 from
The Punch News
Brazil becomes first country to qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup!
added March 29, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
‘Africa’s Children to Account for 40% of World’s Poorest People by 2030’
added August 25, 2016 from
This Day News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us