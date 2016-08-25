25

views
Unfave

UN says 9 countries to account for half of world population growth by 2050

Added June 21, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Nigeria, others to account for half of world population growth by 2050 – UN
    added June 21, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. UN says 9 countries to account for half of world population growth by 2050
    added June 21, 2017 from Vanguard News
  3. Nigeria, others account for 60% of world’s TB cases – WHO
    added October 14, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Brazil becomes first country to qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup!
    added March 29, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. ‘Africa’s Children to Account for 40% of World’s Poorest People by 2030’
    added August 25, 2016 from This Day News