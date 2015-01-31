Can anyone stop Rafael Nadal on clay this season? The Spaniard was on form once again on Sunday as he defeats Dominic Thiem 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 to win his fifth Madrid Open title and moves into the world’s top four. According to BBC Sport, Nadal will be confirmed as the new world number four, replacing 18-time Grand Slam […] The post Unbeaten Rafael Nadal defeats Dominic Thiem to win 5th Madrid Open title appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added May 15, 2017

