Unbeaten Rafael Nadal defeats Dominic Thiem to win 5th Madrid Open title

Can anyone stop Rafael Nadal on clay this season? The Spaniard was on form once again on Sunday as he defeats Dominic Thiem 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 to win his fifth Madrid Open title and moves into the world’s top four. According to BBC Sport, Nadal will be confirmed as the new world number four, replacing 18-time Grand Slam […] The post Unbeaten Rafael Nadal defeats Dominic Thiem to win 5th Madrid Open title appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added May 15, 2017
from Bella Naija

