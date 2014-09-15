Undersized structure caused Synagogue building collapse – Engineer

Mr Oreoluwa Fadayomi, a structural engineer and member of the team that investigated the collapsed guest house of the Synagogue Church of All Nations on Friday told an Ikeja High Court that “undersized structure” of the building caused its collapse. Akinbela Fatiregun and Oladele Ogundeji and their companies, Hardrock Construction and Engineering Company and Jandy […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 02, 2017

from The Punch News

