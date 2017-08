A suspected World War II bomb was found Thursday on the premises of Japan’s crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, an official said, with police called in to investigate. The 85-centimetre (2.9 foot) long object, believed to be an unexploded bomb dropped by the United States during the war, was discovered by workers constructing a parking lot […]

Added August 10, 2017

from The Punch News