Unforgiving English media blasts Bolt’s farewell gatecrasher, Gatlin

Justin Gatlin may have sensationally regained the world 100 metres title denying superstar Usain Bolt a golden farewell but like the crowd in the London Stadium, the British press slammed the fact the former drugs cheat had gatecrashed the party. The 35-year-old American — the Olympic 100m champion in 2004 and world champion in 2005 […]
Added August 06, 2017
from The Punch News
