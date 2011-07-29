login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Rohr , when will you release the squad list
Zenith Bank Makes Provision on 30 Percent of Its 9mobile Loan: CEO
Gunmen attack UN base with machine guns
Northern youths hold rally in support of Buhari in Kaduna
Niger can feed Africa – Osinbajo
Trending Nigerian News
Why Buhari, Nigeria must move away from oil quickly – Ben Bruce - Daily Post Nigeria
Youths to cultivate 500 hectares of cassava in Auchi – AFAN chairman
Michelle Ashionye Raccah celebrates Daughter’s 2nd Birthday
‘Gift from God’ Elvis Presley is semi-divine, 40 years after death
Paulinho’s Barcelona move boosts China league – Villas-Boas
13
views
Unilag College of Medicine inducts 106 medical, dental graduates
Added August 14, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Bowen varsity gets college of medicine
added August 08, 2012 from
Guardian News
UNN Allumni Rehabilitate College of Medicine, Donate N18m Projects
added August 20, 2016 from
This Day News
MDCN Inducts 164 Foreign Trained Medical, Dental Graduates
added July 26, 2017 from
This Day News
Meet UNILAG’S Youngest Medical School Graduate: 21 Year Old Maryam Opeyemi Raji
added June 14, 2014 from
Bella Naija
She is victim of false pregnancy syndrome – Medical Expert
added July 29, 2011 from
Vanguard News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us