Unilorin not a terrorist organisation – management

Success Nwogu, Ilorin  The Management of the University of Ilorin has said that the recent branding of the institution as a ‘terrorist organisation’ by the chairman of the University of Ibadan chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Dr. Ayodeji Omole, is false and unfortunate. It noted, in a statement signed by the Head, […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 25, 2017
from The Punch News

