18

views
Unfave

Unions shut down Kaduna State University

The Kaduna State University chapters of Senior Staff Association, Non-Academic Staff union and National Association of Technologists have joined the nationwide indefinite strike declared by unions on Monday. Mr Kantoma Bala, Chairman of the universities senior staff association, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna on Tuesday, that the three unions had formed a Joint […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 12, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Unions shut down Kaduna State University
    added September 12, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. ASUU strike festers as unions shut down Kaduna State University
    added September 12, 2017 from Vanguard News
  3. Unions shut down Kaduna State University
    added September 12, 2017 from Vanguard News
  4. Protesters shut down Delta State varsity
    added November 07, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Sacking: Unions shut down Caverton Helicopter’s operations
    added November 24, 2016 from The Punch News