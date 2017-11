George Okoh in Makurdi An Associate Professor of Plant Breeding and Seed Science, at the Federal University of Agriculture (FUAM) in Makurdi, Dr. Lucky Omoigui, has called on the federal government and farmers in the country to take advantage of the health and economic advantage cowpea farming provides, to invest heavily in the production of […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added November 07, 2017

from This Day News