Unpaid salaries: Bayelsa LGAs, health workers suspend strike

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa Health workers and local government employees in Bayelsa State have suspended their three-month strike on Thursday. The workers had embarked on the industrial action three months ago in protest against non-payment of their salaries by their various LGAs. The council workers at a meeting of the Joint State Executive Council consisting of the Nigerian […]

Added October 12, 2017

