Unpaid salaries: Bayelsa seeks dialogue with protesting schoolteachers

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has sought dialogue with primary school teachers protesting against months of unpaid salaries by the local government administration in the state. Primary school teachers, under the aegies of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Bayelsa State Wing, had on Wednesday protested in the state capital, demanding takeover of primary […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 07, 2017
from The Punch News

