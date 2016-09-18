16

views
Unfave

Updated: Adeosun signals Paris Club refunds not possible until cash flows improve

Added March 20, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria

Related Nigerian News

  1. N11.3bn Paris Club refund not in fixed deposit – Obaseki
    added March 02, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. N522bn Paris Club refund: We’re ready for probe, govs tell EFCC
    added February 16, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Paris Club refund: I consulted labour leaders before spending N2.7bn – Fayose
    added January 11, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. ‘Pay subventions, salaries from Paris Club refund’
    added December 26, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Nigeria’ll start getting out of recession in Q4, says Emefiele …recovery not possible until 2017 – Experts
    added September 18, 2016 from The Punch News