A US airstrike killed 16 Afghan police and wounded two others in Helmand province, officials said Saturday. The incident took place Friday 5 pm as Afghan security forces were clearing a village of Taliban elements, Salam Afghan, Helmand police spokesman, told AFP. “In the strike, 16 Afghan policemen were killed including two commanders. Two other […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 22, 2017

from The Punch News