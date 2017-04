US-based businessman, Mr Charles Ihaza, says he has acquired about 453.9 hectares of land to establish a modular refinery in Eghudu, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo. Ihaza said this at an Open Forum organised on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the proposed refinery in Benin. He said that the project would cost […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added April 27, 2017

from The Punch News