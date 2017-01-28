A US federal judge on Friday ordered a temporary, nationwide halt to President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, in the most severe legal blow to the controversial measure. The restraining order issued by Seattle US District Judge James Robart is valid nationwide pending a full review of a complaint filed by […] The post US judge deals severe legal blow to Trump travel ban appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

