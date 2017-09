Unseeded Sloane Stephens completed a spectacular return from injury by beating fellow American Madison Keys to win the US Open at Flushing Meadows saturday. Stephens, ranked 83rd, beat 15th seed Keys 6-3 6-0 in the final. The 24-year-old was ranked as low as 957th six weeks ago, having only returned from 11 months out with […]

