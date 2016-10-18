9

views
Unfave

US Senate confirms Christopher Wray as FBI director

The US Senate overwhelmingly confirmed Christopher Wray as the new director of the FBI on Tuesday, three months after President Donald Trump fired his predecessor James Comey. The high-flying criminal lawyer was an uncontroversial choice for the post, winning widespread bipartisan backing after telling lawmakers he would rather resign than bow to political interference. Senators […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 02, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. US department of justice appoints former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate Russian meddling in 2016 election
    added May 18, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. “Trump plans to keep Comey as FBI director”
    added January 24, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. BREAKING: Senate confirms Anthony Ayine as Auditor-General
    added January 11, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of Anyene as Auditor-General
    added December 13, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Senate confirms Eko, Augie as S’Court justices
    added October 18, 2016 from The Punch News