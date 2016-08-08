13

Usain Bolt loses last solo race to Justin Gatlin, Comes Third

Fastest human ever, 8-time Olympic gold medalist, and 11-time world champion Usain Bolt has lost his last solo race to long time rival Justin Gatlin. Bolt had announced the 16th IAAF World Championship in London would be his final competition. Bolt finished third in 9.95 seconds, equalling his best time for 2017, behind Americans Gatlin who […] The post Usain Bolt loses last solo race to Justin Gatlin, Comes Third appeared first on BellaNaija.
August 05, 2017
