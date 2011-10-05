Uti Nwachukwu raises question about Christianity and it generates controversy on his page

Media personality, Uti Nwachukwu asked a question on Instagram about the way Jesus practiced religion during his time and the way it's being practiced in these modern times. He shared a video to further his argument and he's had quite a number of comments on them. The question went this way; "Abeg o. Can I ask a very honest question??? Please is there any part of the bible where Jesus

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added March 28, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

