UTME 2017: Westhills High School candidates say irregular timing marred exams

Candidates writing the ongoing Universities Tertiary Matriculation Examinations at the Westhills High School centre in Ojokoro, Oriokuta, Ikorodu area of Lagos State, have appealed to the authorities of Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board to review their case, with a view to giving them a new chance to write the examination. The candidates said their UTME […]
Added May 16, 2017
