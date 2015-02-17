14

UTME: JAMB, stakeholders to meet Wednesday

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board says it will meet with “critical” stakeholders in education on Wednesday to appraise the general conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Lagos that the meeting, scheduled to hold in Abuja, would brainstorm on the conduct […]
