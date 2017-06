The Academic Staff Union of Universities has commended JAMB for blacklisting 48 Computer Based Test centres used for the 2017 UTME. The President of the union, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said on Thursday in Lagos that the owners of the blacklisted centres should also be prosecuted. The 48 CBT centres were among more than 600 centres […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 15, 2017

from The Punch News