Varsity sanctions female students for indecent exposure

Two final year students who attended their university function in dresses that the authorities considered “indecent” have been summoned to appear before the disciplinary committee. The pre-tattered dresses have been making the rounds on social media since the weekend when the Finalist Education Dinner took place. In a letter dated Tuesday May 30, 2017, the […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added May 31, 2017
from The Punch News

