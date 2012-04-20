13

VCs, ASUU reject 120 cut-off mark for varsity admission

•‘It’s FG’s ploy to destroy public varsities’ Olufemi Atoyebi and Folashade Adebayo SOME Vice-Chancellors and the Academic Staff Union of Universities have rejected the decision of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board to peg admission cut-off mark at 120 for universities and 100 for polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education. ASUU said the action, which […]
Added August 24, 2017
from The Punch News

