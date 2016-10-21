14

Vendor narrates how Makeup Artist stole $1000 from her

An events vendor Distinct Vendors on Instagram has told a story on how a makeup artist stole $1000 from her. The makeup artist has apparently stolen the vendor’s money in parts, $400 the first time in the vendor’s home, $600 the second time at a training the vendor gave in Lekki. The vendor has told […] The post Vendor narrates how Makeup Artist stole $1000 from her appeared first on BellaNaija.
