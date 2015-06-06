13

views
Unfave

Venus Williams “devastated and heartbroken” by Fatal Accident Involving her Car

Tennis star Venus Williams has said that she’s devastated and heartbroken by the accident involving her car, which left a 78-year old man dead. The accident occurred on June 9 in front of the BallenIsles Country Club. Her car was said to have darted into an intersection and another vehicle hit her car. Venus had told […] The post Venus Williams “devastated and heartbroken” by Fatal Accident Involving her Car appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 01, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Horrifying moment lion reared up and mauled woman to death through her car window in SA safari park
    added June 06, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Venus Williams finally speaks out after fatal car crash that killed a 78-year-old man
    added July 01, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Photos: SA-based Nigerian man arrived the country on Christmas Day and died in fatal accident on New Year Day
    added January 03, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Photos: One of the students of Federal Polytechnic, Oko killed in fatal accident, identified
    added March 03, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Photos from a fatal accident in Anambra
    added February 28, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog