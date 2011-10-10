A few days ago,the Nigerian Senate electronically voted 86 to 10 in favour of the Reduction of Age for Election Bill. Popularly known by its social media hashtag, #NotTooYoungToRun, the bill reduced the age for political office holders from 40 to 35 years for President. Governors and Senators from 35 to 30 year old and […] The post Victor Ekwealor: #NotTooYoungToRun Bill Is Not The Solution We Seek appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 28, 2017

from Bella Naija

