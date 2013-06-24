Video: Afrocandy twerks naked on Instagram (18+)

Soft porn star, Afrocandy took to her IG page to share a video of herself twerking naked. According to her, she said she was testing her twerk skills after recovering from an illness. Watch the raunchy video after the cut... Testing my Twerk Skills after my sickness making sure I still got it....you be tge judge. ..lol. tomorrow ill dress up and do a better one with lighting #afrobeat

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added January 27, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

