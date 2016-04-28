12

VIDEO: Angry Passengers Beat Up Arik Manager At Lagos Airport

Added January 05, 2017
from Sahara Reporters

Related Nigerian News

  2. Customs officer beat up FAAN staff at Lagos Airport
    added April 28, 2016 from Tribune News
  3. 10-Hour Delay: Angry Passengers beat up Arik Air Staff for Allegedly “Fighting with a Passenger” | WATCH
    added January 04, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Passengers disrupt Arik’s services at Lagos airport
    added December 28, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Arik passengers in chaotic scene at Lagos airport
    added December 21, 2016 from The Punch News