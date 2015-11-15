21

Video: BBNaija housemates in tears as their Family members pay them a visit in the house

It was an emotional moment in the Big Brother Niaja house today as family members of the contestants paid them a visit in the house. They were however not allowed to respond to the words said to them by their family members. Efe, Debbie Rise, TBoss, Bisola were in tears as their family members spoke to them. Watch the video after the cut...
Added April 01, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

