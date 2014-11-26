Video: Don't underestimate Donald Trump- Barack Obama warns Americans in final interview

Outgoing U.S President Barack Obama has warned Americans not to underestimate Donald Trump as he takes over presidency of the country in the next couple of days. Obama, speaking to CBS 'This Morning', his last interview before he leaves the White House, revealed that in as much as Trump is the most unconventional presidential candidate ever seen in modern history, Americans should give

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added January 16, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

