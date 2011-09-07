6

views
Unfave

Video: Fulani cattle invade Edo primary school classrooms, chase out pupils

Added June 07, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1.  [VIDEO] Shocking state of Ishofin Primary School Ogun
    added April 03, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Primary school wall collapses, kills pupil in Ogun
    added October 24, 2013 from The Punch News
  3. Primary School accidentally sends out x-rated Easter message
    added March 30, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Eagles Visit Valencia Park Primary School Donate Balls To Pupils Of School
    added January 25, 2013 from Complete Sports
  5. Enugu community cries out for more primary schools
    added September 07, 2011 from Vanguard News