Video: Funke Akindele, her step-kids and their staff surprise JJC Skillz on his 40th birthday

The power of love! Funke Akindele pre-recorded a song and video for her husband, JJC Skillz in celebration of his 40th birthday. They surprised him this morning and the look of joy of his face showed how happy and excited he was. Watch the videos to see his reaction and more, after the cut. A post shared by Mo Eazy (@iammoeazy) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:44am PDT A post shared

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added April 04, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

