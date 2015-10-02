login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Only two, not 20 people were kidnapped along Abuja-Kaduna highway – Police
Video: Immovable vehicle has killed over 575 people in US
Kidnappers abduct 20 people along Abuja-Kaduna road
Switzerland caps Akanji in WC qualifier today
Sub-Saharan Africa Pay TV Forecasts to 2022 - Research and Markets
Trending Nigerian News
Pastor beheads boy, buries head at church’s alter – Police
Soldier sentenced to death for killing Boko Haram Suspect in Borno
Eguma wants response v FCIU
How I started Cultivating 200Acres of land in Eruwa with an initial capital of 20k
Tristan Thompson called a victim of the Kardashian curse after he failed to score any points in two out of three games in the NBA finals
6
views
Video: Immovable vehicle has killed over 575 people in US
Added June 09, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Photo: Notorious Boko Haram terrorist captured in Bauchi, confesses to killing over 150 people in Baga
added April 19, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
China jails 49 people over fatal Tianijin chemical warehouse blast that killed over 165 people (Photos)
added November 10, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Check out photos from the Train crash which killed over 70 people in Cameroon
added October 23, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Southern Kaduna Killings: Massive Scepticism, Despite Huge Security Deployment
added January 21, 2017 from
This Day News
Boko Haram kills over 34, injure 39 in Maiduguri
added October 02, 2015 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us