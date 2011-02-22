login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Video: Nnamdi Kanu visits Ijaw elders council in Port-Harcourt, receives thunderous welcome
NiMet predicts cloudy skies, thunderstorms, rains for Wednesday
I live in fear my past could catch up with me
Video: Citizens of Dhaka, Bangladesh risked travelling home for Eid-el-Fitr
He’s back to his cheating ways
Trending Nigerian News
Henry Onyekuru: Everton close to signing Nigeria striker - BBC Sport
Robbers attack, rape students of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE)
Balogun, Okonjo-Iweala hail Adesina’s emergence as 2017 World Food Prize Laureate
Omeruo: I Want EPL Action, But Chelsea, New Offers To Decide; Emenike, Van Persie My Toughest Opposing Attackers
APGA deplores Kanu’s comment on Anambra guber election
5
views
Video: Nnamdi Kanu visits Ijaw elders council in Port-Harcourt, receives thunderous welcome
Added June 27, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Photos/Video: D'banj & Don Jazzy perform together in Port Harcourt
added December 21, 2015 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Nnamdi Kanu visits Enugu
added May 04, 2017 from
The Punch News
WED Expo Concludes Tour With A Bang In Port-Harcourt, As Booth Pre-Sale Begins For Next Edition
added June 01, 2015 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Ijaw Congress president shot in Port Harcourt
added February 22, 2011 from
Nigerian Compass
Elder brother of banker killed over dented car in Port Harcourt speaks to LIB
added May 30, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us