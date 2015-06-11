VIDEO: That awkward moment Donald Trump refused to shake Angela Merkel's hand in the Oval office

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel met with President Donald Trump for the first time Friday, and the meeting between the two world leaders was very awkward. During the photo op, journalists requested that the two world leaders shake hands. They made the request several times, Trump acted like he didn't hear them or maybe he truly didn't hear them, but the Chancellor turned towards hi and ked

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added March 17, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

