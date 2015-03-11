22

views
Unfave

Video: Wife of politician allegedly caught cheating on her husband in Delta

In the video shared on Facebook by Okon Edwin, a politician's wife was caught with another man in Delta state.  In the video, the woman's husband came with some security operatives to arrest the woman where she was with her lover. Her lover claimed that he didn't know she was married, and that she informed him that she is divorced. According to the woman, she has been having the issues
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added June 16, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Video: Wife of politician allegedly caught cheating on her husband in Delta
    added June 16, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Pics: Married woman publicly whipped in Peru after she was caught cheating with her nephew
    added January 08, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Dear LIB readers; my sister is cheating on her husband
    added July 22, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. This Is The Only Question I Have For Cultures That Tell A Woman To Swear She Will Not Cheat On Her Husband
    added January 04, 2017 from Woman.ng
  5. Very grpahic photos: Woman cuts off husband's penis, kills him for allegedly cheating on her
    added March 11, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog