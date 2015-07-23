login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Arsenal face tough Europa League group
Video: You’re a favorite of the press, Buhari tells Okowa
Swedish opposition leader resigns after far-right fallout
UTME cut-off mark: Nowhere, globally, is 25% a pass mark, says ASUP
Democracy needs vibrant, responsible opposition, says President Buhari
Trending Nigerian News
Must Read: Natural Cure To Weak Erection,Watery Sperm & Lasting 30mins On Bed.
BREAKING: Buhari meets APC, PDP leaders
Osinbajo: Nigeria Will Exit Recession Through Agriculture
IDPs Protest Abduction of Four Nigerian Chiefs by Cameroonian Gendarmes
Fashola: FG Building 2,736 New Housing Units in 33 States
7
views
Video: You’re a favorite of the press, Buhari tells Okowa
Added August 25, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
“You’re a disgrace to the world,” little girl tells Trump impersonator (video)
added May 08, 2017 from
The Punch News
Watch the moment a black little girl tells Donald Trump - 'You’re a Disgrace to the World'
added May 08, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
'Don't play the race or skinny card. You're a piece of work' - Piers Morgan comes for Nicki Minaj in new article
added July 23, 2015 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Diamond Bank is giving away N600m! You could be one of the Lucky Millionaires in the DiamondXtra Bonanza
added August 08, 2017 from
Bella Naija
Are you a Qualified Sales Rep? Hurry Now & Apply to be a part of the Slim Girl Shapewear team
added August 03, 2017 from
Bella Naija
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us