7

views
Unfave

Video: You’re a favorite of the press, Buhari tells Okowa

Added August 25, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. “You’re a disgrace to the world,” little girl tells Trump impersonator (video)
    added May 08, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Watch the moment a black little girl tells Donald Trump - 'You’re a Disgrace to the World'
    added May 08, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. 'Don't play the race or skinny card. You're a piece of work' - Piers Morgan comes for Nicki Minaj in new article
    added July 23, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Diamond Bank is giving away N600m! You could be one of the Lucky Millionaires in the DiamondXtra Bonanza
    added August 08, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Are you a Qualified Sales Rep? Hurry Now & Apply to be a part of the Slim Girl Shapewear team
    added August 03, 2017 from Bella Naija