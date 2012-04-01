16

views
Unfave

Villas-Boas fined $14,000 for Champions League blast

Shanghai SIPG coach Andre Villas-Boas escaped a touchline ban and was instead fined $14,000 on Tuesday over his “offensive” comments during the AFC Champions League quarter-finals, the Asian Football Confederation said. The Portuguese brought the game into disrepute, the AFC ruled, but stopped short of banning him for Wednesday’s semi-final first leg at home against […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 26, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Villas-Boas fined $14,000 for Champions League blast
    added September 26, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Stoke manager, Hughes, fined £8,000 for misconduct
    added September 19, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. City confirm Iheanacho for Champions League
    added February 01, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Emenike fined $17,000 for offensive gesture
    added April 01, 2012 from The Punch News
  5. Arsenal maintain chase for Champions League Spot with Dominant Stoke Win
    added May 13, 2017 from Bella Naija