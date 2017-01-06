Viola Davis & Larry Wilmore reportedly working on New ABC Comedy Series “Black Don’t Crack”

American actress/producer and star of ABC’s hit series “How To Get Away With Murder“, Viola Davis is reported to be working with “Insecure” co-creator Larry Wilmore on a new comedy series for ABC titled “Black Don’t Crack“. According to Deadline, “Insecure” co-executive producer is also writer and executive producer for this new project which is […] The post Viola Davis & Larry Wilmore reportedly working on New ABC Comedy Series ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 07, 2017

from Bella Naija

